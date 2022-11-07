Donate
Israeli Runner Takes 2nd Place in NYC Marathon Women’s Race
Pro Women's Open Division winners Gotytom Gebreslase, Sharon Lokedi and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finish during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
11/07/2022

Israeli runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished in the No. 2 spot on Sunday in the New York City Marathon women’s race. Chemtai Salpeter’s time in the 26.2-mile race was 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 seconds.

It was the first-ever marathon for the winner, Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi, who finished 7 seconds ahead of Chemtai Salpeter. Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase finished in third place.

Chemtai Salpeter came to Israel from Kenya in 2008 to work as a nanny for the Kenyan ambassador’s children. She met her husband, Israeli running coach Dan Salpeter, in 2011, and they married in 2014. She became an Israeli citizen in 2016.

Among her other achievements, she took third place in the women’s marathon at the 2022 World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with results that were the best ever for an Israeli at a world championship. Her fastest time in a marathon so far was 2:17:45 at the Tokyo Marathon in 2020. This and her fastest times in the half marathon and 10K are Israeli national records.

