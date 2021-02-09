Israeli Schools Set to Reopen, Sort Of 

Israel’s education system will partially reopen by the end of the week, following over six weeks of total closure, government ministers agreed on Tuesday. According to the proposal still to be passed by the Cabinet in Jerusalem, only grades K to 4, and only in towns and cities designated as relatively coronavirus free, will be allowed to operate and, even then, in a limited capacity. The decision is set to leave the vast majority of children at home for yet another week at least, in what has been a year of forced home-schooling. On Sunday, Israeli businesses slowly returned to work, as nationwide lockdown ordinances were gradually relaxed despite no significant abating of the virus’ spread. Frustrated health officials have been flummoxed by the stubbornly steady numbers of new infections and serious cases, despite the complete shutdown and the massive vaccination effort which has covered nearly one-quarter of the population. The spread of the British and South African variants is blamed for the high morbidity rate.