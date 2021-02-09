Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Schools Set to Reopen, Sort Of 
Mideast Daily News

Israeli Schools Set to Reopen, Sort Of 

Uri Cohen
02/09/2021

Israel’s education system will partially reopen by the end of the week, following over six weeks of total closure, government ministers agreed on Tuesday. According to the proposal still to be passed by the Cabinet in Jerusalem, only grades K to 4, and only in towns and cities designated as relatively coronavirus free, will be allowed to operate and, even then, in a limited capacity. The decision is set to leave the vast majority of children at home for yet another week at least, in what has been a year of forced home-schooling. On Sunday, Israeli businesses slowly returned to work, as nationwide lockdown ordinances were gradually relaxed despite no significant abating of the virus’ spread. Frustrated health officials have been flummoxed by the stubbornly steady numbers of new infections and serious cases, despite the complete shutdown and the massive vaccination effort which has covered nearly one-quarter of the population. The spread of the British and South African variants is blamed for the high morbidity rate.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.