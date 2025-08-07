Israeli Scientists Grow Lab Kidneys That Stick Around—and Could Change Everything

What do you get when you combine Israeli innovation, a stubborn organ, and a whole lot of lab work? A scientific first: human kidney organoids that don’t fall apart after a few weeks. A research team from Sheba Medical Center and Tel Aviv University has grown kidney structures from tissue stem cells that survived and developed for a record 34 weeks—setting the stage for breakthroughs in disease research and maybe even organ transplants.

These organoids aren’t tiny kidneys exactly—but they behave like them, forming blood filters, urinary ducts, and other key features that mimic the real deal. And unlike past models, which used pluripotent stem cells and ended up with too many random cell types, this approach zeroed in on kidney-specific stem cells. That means cleaner experiments and far more accurate data.

“When you have a tool this precise, it’s like switching from finger painting to fine brushes,” the researchers essentially said (though more scientifically). They used the organoids to model how genetic mutations cause birth defects—and to test how drugs might damage or protect fetal kidneys.

Their findings, published in the EMBO Journal, also hint at a future where damaged kidney tissue could be regrown outside the body, then transplanted into patients. That may be years away, but it’s no longer science fiction.

As the team put it, these organoids could become “an essentially inexhaustible source” of kidney cells—and that could change everything.