Israeli Scientists Reveal How Microbes Ride Out Desert Storms

Israeli scientists say they have cracked the mystery of how microbes hitchhike across continents in the heart of desert storms—and live to tell the tale.

A team at the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) reported Tuesday that species of Firmicutes bacteria, such as Bacillus, survive by forming microscopic coats around dust particles. These natural shields allow them to endure blistering dryness, searing radiation, and a lack of nutrients as they ride desert winds. The findings were published in Nature’s Communications Earth and Environment.

“Dust storms are not just weather events,” the Technion said in its announcement. “They are also vehicles that can carry living organisms thousands of kilometers.”

The researchers managed to isolate and culture the bacteria in the laboratory after capturing samples during actual storms. Their discovery suggests that dust clouds act as a global filter, favoring the most adaptable microbes and sending them on journeys that can reshape ecosystems far from their original deserts.

These airborne stowaways could carry traits such as antibiotic resistance or alter plant growth in new regions, raising both ecological and public health questions. At the same time, the hardy bacteria might be harnessed for beneficial uses in agriculture, construction, and even medicine.

The research adds a new layer of urgency to understanding dust storms, which are expected to become more frequent and intense as the climate warms. What begins as a swirl of sand in the Sahara or Negev, scientists now warn, can arrive as an invisible biological package on the other side of the world.