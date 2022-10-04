Israeli Security Forces Remain on High Alert as Country Closes Up for Yom Kippur

Israeli security forces will remain on high alert as the country shuts down for the observance of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement which begins at sundown on Tuesday night and lasts for 25 hours during which traditional Jews pray and fast. Security officials have received more than 80 warnings or intelligence tips about possible terror attacks over the most important holiday in Israel, according to reports. Thousands of Israeli soldiers reportedly will remain stationed in the West Bank and along Israel’s security barrier over Yom Kippur. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people gathered overnight Monday at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the final penitential prayers, known as selichot, before Yom Kippur. Over 1 million Jewish pilgrims have visited the Western Wall in the six-week run-up to Yom Kippur, located just below the flashpoint Temple Mount site, which has seen increased tension during this period. Yom Kippur in Israel sees the shut down of all businesses and entertainment venues, as television and radio stations also go off the air for the 25-hour period. It is marked by nearly car-free roads, save for a plethora of bicycles as cyclists take advantage of the empty expanses of streets and highways.