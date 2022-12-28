Israeli Security Sources Confirm to TML Hamas Prisoner Swap Talks

Well-informed sources within the Israeli security services have confirmed to The Media Line that negotiations are underway with Hamas to secure the release of the bodies of two Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oren Shaul, as well as two civilians, Avraham (Avera) Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that Israel would release several Hamas prisoners who were given lengthy prison sentences and will transfer them to Jordan where they will serve between 5 and 10 years in a Jordanian prison. Upon their release, they will be granted a royal amnesty but will not be allowed to return to the West Bank or Gaza and will instead remain outside the region.

Among the prisoners slated for transfer to Jordan is Abdullah Barghouti, who was convicted and sentenced to 67 life sentences and an additional 5,200 years in prison for his involvement in attacks that resulted in the deaths of numerous Israelis and the injury of hundreds of others during the second Intifada from 2000 to 2004.

