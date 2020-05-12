Israeli Soldier Killed by Rock in West Bank

A member of an elite Israel Defense Forces reconnaissance unit was killed during a pre-dawn mission on Tuesday in the northern West Bank town of Ya’bad. Twenty-one-year-old St.-Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal died at a hospital after being struck in the head by a rock dropped from a rooftop by rioters who had gathered to protest the arrest of four Palestinians, two of whom are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. He is the first Israeli soldier to be killed in action this year. In response, the IDF opened an investigation and sent troops to search the village for the perpetrator. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Ben-Yigal family and stressed that “Israel’s long hand will reach the terrorist and bring him to account.” As is customary for many fallen Israeli soldiers, Ben-Yigal was posthumously promoted.