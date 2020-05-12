Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sgt. 1st Class Amit Ben-Yigal. (Screenshot: Facebook)
Mideast Daily News
Israel Defense Forces
West Bank
Amit Ben Yigal
Palestinians
terrorism
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ya’bad

Israeli Soldier Killed by Rock in West Bank

Charles Bybelezer
05/12/2020

A member of an elite Israel Defense Forces reconnaissance unit was killed during a pre-dawn mission on Tuesday in the northern West Bank town of Ya’bad. Twenty-one-year-old St.-Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal died at a hospital after being struck in the head by a rock dropped from a rooftop by rioters who had gathered to protest the arrest of four Palestinians, two of whom are suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. He is the first Israeli soldier to be killed in action this year. In response, the IDF opened an investigation and sent troops to search the village for the perpetrator. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Ben-Yigal family and stressed that “Israel’s long hand will reach the terrorist and bring him to account.” As is customary for many fallen Israeli soldiers, Ben-Yigal was posthumously promoted.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.