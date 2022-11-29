Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in West Bank Car Ramming Hours After Troops Kill 3 Palestinians

An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank. The attack on Tuesday came hours after Israeli troops killed two Palestinian brothers during a central West Bank raid and a third Palestinian man during clashes near Hebron. The brothers, Jawad Rimawi, 22, and Dhafer Rimawi, 21, were killed in the town of Kafr Ein during what the Israel Defense Forces said was a routine military operation. Another Palestinian man, Mufid Khalil, was killed when two Israeli military vehicles got stuck in Beit Ummar, a town near Hebron in the southern West Bank. Palestinians in the town opened fire on the patrol jeeps and threw stones and explosive devices at the soldiers, who responded with live fire, which struck Khalil in the head, killing him. Later on Tuesday, a female Israeli soldier in her 20s was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Migron-Kokhav Yaakov intersection. The driver of the car, who was shot by police officers at the scene, was a married father of five who had a permit to work in Israel.