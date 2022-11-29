Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in West Bank Car Ramming Hours After Troops Kill 3 Palestinians
Israeli soldiers gather the belongings of a soldier who was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack near the Israeli settlement of Kokhav Yaakov, northeast of Jerusalem, on Nov. 29, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Car-ramming
West Bank
Palestinian killed
Israel Defense Forces

Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in West Bank Car Ramming Hours After Troops Kill 3 Palestinians

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2022

An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank. The attack on Tuesday came hours after Israeli troops killed two Palestinian brothers during a central West Bank raid and a third Palestinian man during clashes near Hebron. The brothers, Jawad Rimawi, 22, and Dhafer Rimawi, 21, were killed in the town of Kafr Ein during what the Israel Defense Forces said was a routine military operation. Another Palestinian man, Mufid Khalil, was killed when two Israeli military vehicles got stuck in Beit Ummar, a town near Hebron in the southern West Bank. Palestinians in the town opened fire on the patrol jeeps and threw stones and explosive devices at the soldiers, who responded with live fire, which struck Khalil in the head, killing him. Later on Tuesday, a female Israeli soldier in her 20s was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Migron-Kokhav Yaakov intersection. The driver of the car, who was shot by police officers at the scene, was a married father of five who had a permit to work in Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.