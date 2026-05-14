Israeli Study Finds New Clue to Why Some Cancer Treatments Fall Short

Israeli researchers at the University of Haifa have identified a cellular signaling process that may help explain why some cancer therapies and other disease treatments fail, the university said Wednesday, after the findings were published in Nature Communications.

The study focuses on Notch, a protein long known for helping cells receive instructions from their neighbors. But the new research suggests Notch is not just a cellular inbox. It can also act as an outgoing messenger, sending signals to nearby cells and influencing their behavior.

That discovery could matter far beyond the laboratory. Cancer treatments and other advanced therapies often aim at what happens inside diseased cells, trying to interrupt the mechanisms that allow illness to grow, spread, or resist treatment. The Haifa team’s findings suggest that approach may miss part of the story: Diseased tissue may also be shaped by the signals cells send outward to their surroundings.

According to the university, the researchers found that, in certain circumstances, Notch-related signaling can prompt nearby cells to eliminate living cells through a process resembling cellular “eating.” That kind of activity is linked to tissue remodeling and disease progression, making it a potentially important factor in understanding how serious illnesses develop and why some interventions fall short.

The research points to a more complicated biological landscape than previously assumed. Rather than viewing disease only as a matter of malfunctioning cells, the findings suggest that scientists may also need to examine the cellular neighborhood: which cells are talking, which are listening, and which are being pushed into action.

The university said the newly identified pathway could eventually help researchers design more effective treatment strategies, especially for diseases in which current therapies produce uneven results. The old model treated Notch mainly as a receiver. This study suggests it may also be part of the broadcast system—and in medicine, missed signals can be costly.