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Israeli Study Finds Plants Can Feed From Dust in the Air

Israeli Study Finds Plants Can Feed From Dust in the Air

Steven Ganot
04/29/2026

Plants may be doing something far stranger—and more useful—than scientists once thought: feeding through their leaves from dust in the air.

A new peer-reviewed study in New Phytologist, led by Anton Lokshin with researchers including Avner Gross of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, found that atmospheric dust can serve as a direct nutrient source for plants through a process known as foliar uptake. The research shows that when mineral dust settles on leaves, it can dissolve on the leaf surface and release nutrients such as phosphorus and iron, which plants can absorb directly.

That finding gives new weight to an old nuisance. Dust is often treated as a problem: it dirties windows, irritates lungs, dims solar panels, and turns laundry into a lost cause. But for plants, especially those growing in dry, nutrient-poor places, dust may be less of an annoyance and more of an airborne buffet.

The study matters for Israel and the wider Middle East because the region sits in a dust-rich belt, where desert winds regularly carry mineral particles across borders and seas. In a Mediterranean field study simulating dust events, the researchers found that dust application increased plant macro- and micronutrient concentrations. The team also estimated that during Mediterranean dust events, daily nutrient inputs from leaf uptake can match or exceed nutrient flows from soil.

The implications stretch beyond botany. Dust from deserts can travel huge distances, linking ecosystems across regions. The study estimates that annual dust-derived inputs through leaves can account for up to 17% of soil-derived iron fluxes in the Western United States and up to 12% of phosphorus fluxes in the eastern Amazon.

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For agriculture, climate science, and desert ecology, the discovery could alter how researchers model plant growth, nutrient cycles, and carbon storage. As climate change reshapes dust emissions, wind patterns, and drylands, the humble leaf may turn out to be a frontline receiver in a global nutrient delivery system—one grain at a time.

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