Israeli Supreme Court to Determine Netanyahu’s Fate

An expanded panel of 11 Supreme Court justices convened in Jerusalem on Monday for a second consecutive day to hear petitions questioning the legitimacy of the country’s coming government. That government is based on a coalition deal struck recently between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz. Critics argue that elements of the agreement violate Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. One of the issues being contested is the deal’s call for a rotating premiership, with Gantz slated to replace Netanyahu in October 2021. Netanyahu would then serve as vice prime minister. Opponents hold that the court should preempt legislation currently in the works that would allow Netanyahu to serve in this capacity, given the criminal charges against him in three separate corruption cases. According to legal precedent, all Israeli cabinet ministers under indictment must resign, with the exception being the prime minister. The latter issue has never been adjudicated as Netanyahu is the first Israeli leader to be indicted while in office. In proceedings on Sunday, the justices heard petitions specifically seeking to bar Netanyahu from leading the new government owing to the indictments. During those arguments, the justices hinted that they would not intervene, a position espoused last week by the attorney-general in a legal opinion. The Supreme Court is expected to render verdicts by May 7, the end of a 21-day period in which a government must be formed, after which parliament would automatically be disbanded and Israel would head to a fourth election in 18 months.