Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Man, 19, During Riots Sparked by West Bank Raid

A Palestinian man, 19, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during an early morning raid on Monday in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to reports citing Palestinian officials. The dead man was identified by the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry as Taher Zakarneh, which said he died in the hospital after being shot in the head, foot, and thigh. Photos of the man later circulated on social media showing him aiming a gun and wearing a headband with the logo of the Islamic Jihad. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement issued on Monday that Israeli security forces arrested 17 wanted individuals in overnight raids throughout the West Bank and that it located and confiscated over 10,000 shekels destined to fund terrorism activities, including the purchase of weapons, weapon parts, and ammunition. During the operations of the security forces in Jenin and the nearby town of Qabatiya, the troops came under violent attack, during which rocks, explosives, and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the forces, who were also fired upon with weapons. The soldiers shot back at several suspects and injuries were detected, according to the statement. The raids come following a rise in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank. The nightly raids have been dubbed Operation Break the Wave.