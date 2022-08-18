The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Troops Raid Offices of Several Palestinian Rights Groups Designated as Terrorist
Salah Hamouri, Franco-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher for Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, at the NGO's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 1, 2020. (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Israeli Troops Raid Offices of Several Palestinian Rights Groups Designated as Terrorist

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2022

Israeli troops raided the offices of several Palestinian rights offices, hours after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ratified their designation as terror organizations. Israel alleges that the three organizations ratified on Wednesday evening – the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, the Bisan Research and Advocacy Center, and Addameer – serve as branches of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The appeals submitted by two additional organizations, Al-Haq and Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), against their designations as terrorist organizations also were denied.  Their offices, as well as the office of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, also were raided on Thursday morning.  “The organizations operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives. They also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud,” according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. At least nine European countries have said that they have found no basis for the terror allegations.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.