Israeli Troops Raid Offices of Several Palestinian Rights Groups Designated as Terrorist

Israeli troops raided the offices of several Palestinian rights offices, hours after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz ratified their designation as terror organizations. Israel alleges that the three organizations ratified on Wednesday evening – the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, the Bisan Research and Advocacy Center, and Addameer – serve as branches of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The appeals submitted by two additional organizations, Al-Haq and Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), against their designations as terrorist organizations also were denied. Their offices, as well as the office of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, also were raided on Thursday morning. “The organizations operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives. They also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud,” according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. At least nine European countries have said that they have found no basis for the terror allegations.