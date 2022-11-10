Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli University Reveals Early Canaanite Inscription on Ivory Lice Comb
The 3,700-year-old lice comb, featuring a Canaanite inscription, is photographed at the conservation laboratory of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2022. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Archaeology
Israel
Canaanite

Israeli University Reveals Early Canaanite Inscription on Ivory Lice Comb

Steven Ganot
11/10/2022

Israeli researchers have discovered the oldest complete sentence in the Canaanite language found to date, inscribed on a 3,700-year-old lice comb, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced on Wednesday. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University and Southern Adventist University in the United States unearthed the comb, made from elephant tusk ivory, in 2017 at Tel Lachish, around 25 miles southwest of Jerusalem in southern Israel.

The inscription – 17 Canaanite letters measuring around 1 to 3 mm each engraved shallowly on the 3.5 cm x 2.5 cm comb – went unnoticed until recently, and was then deciphered at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba. The letters form seven words in Canaanite that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.”

The double-sided comb, a luxury item made from ivory imported from Egypt, has on one side 14 fine teeth for the removal of lice and their eggs. On one of the teeth, the remains of head lice were found. The other side of the comb has the bases of six thicker teeth, mostly broken off, for untangling the hair.

Canaanite, a subgroup of the Northwest Semitic languages, is a group of closely related, mutually intelligible dialects of which Hebrew remains the only living example. It is considered the first language group to be written using an alphabet script, which emerged around 3,800 years ago, just a century before the comb was made.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.