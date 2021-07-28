Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Woman Marks 50th Birthday by Donating Kidney to Palestinian Boy
Kidney transplant in the urology, Nice, France, kidney is taken from a living related donor, the recipient's wife Transplanting the donated organ The surgeon and assistants, having checked the condition of the arteries and where the donated organ will be placed, begin the operation. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
organ donation

Israeli Woman Marks 50th Birthday by Donating Kidney to Palestinian Boy

Marcy Oster
07/28/2021

For her 50th birthday, a woman from northern Israel decided to give a gift to someone else. Idit Harel Segal of Eshhar donated a kidney to a stranger, and that stranger was a 3-year-old boy from the Gaza Strip, The Associated Press reported. The donation last month came several weeks after the cross-border violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that left at least 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel dead. Segal’s husband, oldest son and father – whose own parents were killed in a Palestinian attack – were opposed to her altruistic gift, though they have since come around. Matnat Chaim, a nongovernmental organization in Jerusalem, coordinated the exchange, in which Segal donated her kidney to the boy, and the boy’s father donated his kidney to an Israeli mother of two. Segal says she remains in contact with the boy’s parents.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.