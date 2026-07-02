Israelis and Palestinians Mark 1,000 Days Since October 7 Attack

Israelis and Palestinians marked 1,000 days since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Thursday, July 2, with memorials, protests, and scenes of ruin in Gaza, as the ceasefire framework that was meant to close the war remained stuck between grief, rubble, and politics.

The milestone landed less like an anniversary than a reckoning. In Israel, families of victims, survivors, and former hostages organized a day of remembrance beginning at 6:29 a.m., the hour Hamas launched its assault, with events at the Nova festival site and other Gaza border communities hit in the attack. The October Council called for a nationwide moment of silence at 10 a.m. and planned exhibits, marches, and rallies in Tel Aviv and around the country.

The attack killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and 251 were taken hostage. All hostages or their remains have since been returned, but the 1,000-day marker arrived with Israel still raw from the worst massacre in its history and bitterly divided over the government’s failures before the attack and its management of the war that followed.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, speaking earlier in the week, called October 7 “an attack on the very existence of the Jewish people” and said the military was at “a significant and strategic crossroads in this war.”

In Gaza, the same 1,000 days were measured in collapsed buildings, tents, hunger, and fear of renewed strikes. Gaza’s Health Ministry says 73,066 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. The Associated Press reported that more than 2 million Palestinians remain largely displaced, while Israeli forces control more than half of Gaza under the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025.

President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan and Board of Peace have stalled over Hamas’ disarmament, reconstruction, new governance, and the deployment of an international stabilization force. The guns are quieter than before, but the war’s political engine is still running hot.