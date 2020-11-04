Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis and Palestinians Remain Fixed on US Election Results
Mideast Daily News
US election
Middle East

Israelis and Palestinians Remain Fixed on US Election Results

Michael Friedson
11/04/2020

Although foreign policy issues played a very small role in America’s national election debate, Israelis, Palestinians and other Middle Easterners remain fixed on the results of the presidential election and key Senate and House races. Absent from media coverage during the campaign were the usual chestnuts like “we’ll work with anyone” and “it’s up to Americans to choose their leaders.” Politicians in the Middle East have left no doubt where their sympathies lie. At the top of the political totem pole, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is no doubt hoping his refusal to trash contender Joe Biden in a phone call with President Donald Trump will serve as a fig leaf if the Democratic nominee is successful. In Ramallah, Palestinian leaders who had decided to suspend cooperation with the United States have been unambiguous in their hopes for President Trump’s defeat. Former ambassador to Israel and Egypt Daniel Kurtzer told The Media Line to expect a return to the controversial Iranian nuclear deal from which President Trump withdrew the US. Leaders of the Gulf States are watching closely for some indication of what a Biden victory would mean for the blockbuster Abraham Accords that swept onto the scene with reconciliation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman expressed concern in an interview with The Media Line that the rapprochement could be upset by a change in administration. But critics of Team Trump assert that the deals are absent of values and rife with [arms] sales to “the highest bidder.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the Senate’s most vociferous voices for Israel, won his aggressively-contested race while in the House, the anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian members known as “The Squad” were successful.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.