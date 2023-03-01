Donate
Israelis Protest Across Country Over Judicial Reforms in ‘Day of Disruption’
Israeli protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan in Tel Aviv on March 1, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
03/01/2023

Israelis across the country on Wednesday blocked roads and junctions, prevented trains from departing, took industrial action and marched through their cities  in a national “Day of Disruption” to protest the government’s plans to diminish the power of the judicial system. National opinion polls have repeatedly shown that the majority of Israelis oppose the legislation that its critics say undermines the country’s democracy.

The day-long event coincides with the Knesset committee on legislation preparing to advance the part of the overhaul that will give the government the right to override High Court rulings with a simple parliamentary majority of 61.

More than 40 demonstrators have been detained so far; Police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protestors in the streets of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his planned participation in a Navy officers’ course graduation on Wednesday, believed to be due to the protests. Netanyahu condemned the protests, saying: “We will not accept violence against police officers, blocking of roads and blatant violation of the laws. The right to protest is not the right to anarchy.” He gave his “full backing to National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and to the Israel Police chief and police officers, who are working against those who violate the law and disrupt the lives of Israeli citizens.”

The protesters began the day at 8 a.m. by blocking Highway 1 between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem at the entrance to the capital and stopping trains from leaving their stations at locations throughout the country.

There was also a demonstration reported outside the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv a 8.30 a.m., where Likud’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi were to attend the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies. The demonstrators were said to include former Shin Bet security service chief Yuval Diskin and former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Dan Halutz. Other protest events Wednesday include protests in Tel Aviv throughout the day, a protest outside the Knesset at 4 p.m. and evening protests close to the official Jerusalem residences of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

