This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis Tire of Shutdown, Vow to Open Businesses Despite High Morbidity
A coronavirus checkpoint in Beersheba in southern Israel. (Israel Police)
Mideast Daily News

Israelis Tire of Shutdown, Vow to Open Businesses Despite High Morbidity

Uri Cohen
02/03/2021

Israel’s government convened Wednesday to determine whether to extend the hardly effective nationwide shutdown imposed on the country for the past few weeks. Unlike previous closures, the current one is not unanimously supported by all coalition members, who claim the public’s refusal to follow restrictions, after months of on-again-off-again limitations, makes the ongoing shutdown untenable. Health ministry officials have warned that the total shuttering of Israeli businesses and schools has failed to put a dent in the numbers of serious cases and new infections, citing “coronavirus fatigue,” along with the British and South African variants, as the main culprits. While the shutdown, slated to expire on Friday, will probably be extended by several days, major shopping center chains already have promised to open their doors regardless of the government’s decision. At the same time, Israel on Thursday will open up its Pfizer vaccination operation to the entire public, ages 16 and up. Nearly two million people out of a total of nine million people in Israel already have received the second shot.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.