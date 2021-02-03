Israelis Tire of Shutdown, Vow to Open Businesses Despite High Morbidity

Israel’s government convened Wednesday to determine whether to extend the hardly effective nationwide shutdown imposed on the country for the past few weeks. Unlike previous closures, the current one is not unanimously supported by all coalition members, who claim the public’s refusal to follow restrictions, after months of on-again-off-again limitations, makes the ongoing shutdown untenable. Health ministry officials have warned that the total shuttering of Israeli businesses and schools has failed to put a dent in the numbers of serious cases and new infections, citing “coronavirus fatigue,” along with the British and South African variants, as the main culprits. While the shutdown, slated to expire on Friday, will probably be extended by several days, major shopping center chains already have promised to open their doors regardless of the government’s decision. At the same time, Israel on Thursday will open up its Pfizer vaccination operation to the entire public, ages 16 and up. Nearly two million people out of a total of nine million people in Israel already have received the second shot.