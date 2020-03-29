Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli firefighters spray disinfectant at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Tel Aviv on March 20. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
coronavirus
COVID-19
Haredi
quarantine
lockdown

Israel’s Cabinet Debates Full Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Mount

Charles Bybelezer
03/29/2020

Israel’s cabinet on Sunday convened to discuss a complete nationwide lockdown as the country’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 3,865. Fourteen people have died. Among the possible directives weighed were lowering from 30% to 20% the proportion of a company’s workforce permitted on-site, and requiring people to buy groceries no farther than 2-3 kilometers away from their places of residence. Presently, individuals are allowed to leave homes for only a few purposes, such as engaging in what is deemed essential work, attending family or religious functions of no more than 10 people, and conducting brief periods of outdoor exercise within 100 meters of one’s domicile. Those caught violating the regulations could be fined hundreds, if not thousands of shekels and, in extreme instances, receive jail sentences. Sunday’s cabinet meeting comes amid accusations that some ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities are not abiding by existing guidelines. On Saturday night, hundreds participated in a wedding in the city of Bnei Brak, located to the northeast of Tel Aviv, in a health violation that prompted significant public backlash. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces have deployed 500 soldiers throughout the country to help police enforce restrictions on gatherings and movement.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.