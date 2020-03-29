Israel’s Cabinet Debates Full Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Mount

Israel’s cabinet on Sunday convened to discuss a complete nationwide lockdown as the country’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 3,865. Fourteen people have died. Among the possible directives weighed were lowering from 30% to 20% the proportion of a company’s workforce permitted on-site, and requiring people to buy groceries no farther than 2-3 kilometers away from their places of residence. Presently, individuals are allowed to leave homes for only a few purposes, such as engaging in what is deemed essential work, attending family or religious functions of no more than 10 people, and conducting brief periods of outdoor exercise within 100 meters of one’s domicile. Those caught violating the regulations could be fined hundreds, if not thousands of shekels and, in extreme instances, receive jail sentences. Sunday’s cabinet meeting comes amid accusations that some ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities are not abiding by existing guidelines. On Saturday night, hundreds participated in a wedding in the city of Bnei Brak, located to the northeast of Tel Aviv, in a health violation that prompted significant public backlash. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces have deployed 500 soldiers throughout the country to help police enforce restrictions on gatherings and movement.