Israel’s Cabinet Rewrites West Bank Governance as Sovereignty Talk Grows

Giorgia Valente and Gabriel Colodro report that Israel’s security cabinet approved a package of West Bank policy changes on February 8, 2026—moves pushed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz that supporters frame as legal modernization and critics describe as annexation by administration. The measures target the plumbing of governance: land purchases, access to ownership records, planning authority, and enforcement powers, while formally adopting the government’s preferred terminology of “Judea and Samaria.”

The steps are concrete: rolling back Jordanian-era restrictions that limited direct land purchases by Israeli Jews, opening long-sealed land registry files, shifting decision-making in parts of Hebron, and expanding enforcement on issues like water violations and damage to archaeological sites, including into Areas A and B under Oslo-era arrangements. The cabinet also backed reviving a state land-acquisition mechanism intended to facilitate settlement development.

The article’s political edge is in the polling—and in how it gets read. Several surveys show Israeli support for “some form” of sovereignty in “part or all” of the West Bank, but only a smaller slice favors applying full sovereignty throughout the entire territory. When partial sovereignty and full sovereignty are blended into one headline number, the movement can look larger than it is. The same polling trend still cuts in one direction: support for a Palestinian state has fallen, while annexation and sovereignty ideas have gained ground, even if the maximalist version remains a minority position.

International reaction was swift, with condemnations from several Muslim-majority states and concern from the European Union. In the US, the official response has been limited, while a separate fight over language—“West Bank” versus “Judea and Samaria”—has migrated into Congress and even state legislatures. Valente and Colodro also track the domestic split, from Yair Lapid’s warning about diplomatic timing to coalition lawmakers calling the shift a legal correction, and Palestinian officials describing a long-term bid to lock in control without formal declarations. Read the full piece for the legal details that turn administrative tweaks into geopolitical flashpoints.