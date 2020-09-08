Donate
Israel’s Corona Status Worsens by the Day
Mideast Daily News
Uri Cohen
09/08/2020

For the second time this week, Israel has broken its own single-day record for coronavirus infections, in what seems to be a health and economic catastrophe spiraling out of control. More than 3,400 cases were diagnosed on Monday at a positivity rate of nearly 9%, with the number of total deaths climbing to 1,026 since the onset of the pandemic. Seven days ago, that figure stood at 961. For the past several days, Israel has maintained its position as the global leader of infections per capita. Any restrictions, or government action of any kind, have yet to be seen, as initial plans for lockdowns in highly infected cities and towns were canceled after political pressure forced Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to change course. A watered-down set of restrictions, which entails only nightly curfews in certain neighborhoods and cities, was set to kick in Monday evening but was again postponed by 24 hours because of bureaucratic difficulties.

