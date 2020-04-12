Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 100

Israeli authorities on Sunday raised the country’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases to more than 10,800, with the resulting death toll climbing to at least 103. Some 175 people remain in critical condition, with about three-quarters of them being sustained by ventilators. Health officials are reportedly expecting a surge in coronavirus-related deaths this week, although the rate of new diagnoses appears to be leveling off at a few hundred each day. The vast majority of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 – the illness caused by the pathogen – were elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced that certain Jerusalem neighborhoods would be fully locked down beginning at noon local time. It comes as the government partially eased a 10-day total shutdown on Bnei Brak, a primarily ultra-Orthodox suburb of Tel Aviv that is by far the nation’s hardest-hit area per capita. A 60-hour ban on intercity travel was lifted on Friday. Nevertheless, Netanyahu on Saturday temporarily halted all flights to Israel after reports emerged that those arriving were not being adequately screened for coronavirus. The cabinet is expected to green light an initiative to allow the military’s Home Front Command to transfer all incoming travelers to state-run quarantine hotels for 14 days. The government also introduced a new regulation on Sunday requiring all Israelis to begin wearing masks when venturing out of their home. Currently, people must remain within 100 yards of their residence unless engaging in critical work or purchasing essential goods. Other limited exceptions include certain religious and family events, and, of course, emergencies.