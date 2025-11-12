Israel’s Death Penalty Push Meets a Wall of Doubt

Keren Setton walks readers into a charged debate now back on Israel’s floor: whether killing convicted terrorists will save lives or just make martyrs. The Knesset has advanced a bill that would require the death penalty for murders driven by nationalistic motives and let West Bank military courts impose death with a simple majority. Israel already permits capital punishment for treason and genocide, yet has used it only twice—most famously for Adolf Eichmann in 1962. Supporters say decades of attacks prove harsher penalties are overdue. Setton’s sources aren’t convinced.

Former Tel Aviv District Court judge Prof. Oded Mudrik says capital punishment may be justified in rare cases but warns against stripping courts of discretion: Punishment must fit carefully defined facts, not a political mood. Ex–Shin Bet agent Yossi Amrosi doubts deterrence altogether. Lengthy appeals could turn convicts into heroes, he argues, inspiring copycats. The reality is messy: Thousands of suspected Hamas members were arrested after Oct. 7, yet none have reached trial; prisoner swaps during the war freed thousands of Palestinians, some convicted of murder; and many attackers already expect to die during operations, blunting any extra fear of the gallows.

Public backing for executions is strong, stoked by brutal scenes from Oct. 7 and anger over taxpayer-funded prison terms. But Mudrik cautions: “We cannot see thousands of people executed. Only special cases must be selected for this punishment.” With final votes not yet scheduled, the bill’s passage—and its real-world impact—remain open questions. For the full reporting and the voices behind the arguments, read Setton’s article.