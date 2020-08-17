Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Israel
recession
gross domestic product
coronavirus
Middle East
Mideast

Israel’s Economy Officially in Recession

Uri Cohen
08/17/2020

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published its economic findings for the second quarter of 2020, making official what most Israelis already instinctively knew – the country is in recession, the worst in over 40 years. According to the bureau, Israel’s Gross Domestic Product shrank at an annualized rate of 28.7% during the April-June months, with tourism, real estate and imported goods being hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attempted to put a positive spin on the bleak news, releasing a video in which he claimed the news was in fact good by pointing to the fact that several European countries had been hit harder. Over the past two days, Israel’s coronavirus infection rate has spiked slightly to 8.7%, with nearly 400 people in serious condition. Over the past 24 hours, 10 people died, bringing the total death toll to 685.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.