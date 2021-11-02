Israel’s Energy Minister Misses 1st Day of COP26 Because Venue Not Handicap Accessible

Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to participate in the United Nations COP26 climate change summit on Monday because the venue was not handicap accessible. Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair, was first asked to take a shuttle to the conference grounds that could not accommodate her wheelchair. After getting to the area of the conference, she tried several entrances to enter the conference hall but was unable to enter in her wheelchair. “I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts in the world and advance our joint struggle against the climate crisis. It’s sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021 doesn’t worry about accessibility at its own events,” she tweeted. On Tuesday she entered the grounds in the motorcade of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and attended Bennett’s meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson personally apologized, and the conference organizers also apologized in a tweet, calling it a “genuine mistake.”