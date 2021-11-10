Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel’s Envoy to the UK Tzipi Hotovely Requires Security to Leave London Event Unhurt
Israel's Ambassador to the UNited Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely peaks to about 200 students at the London School of Economics on November 9, 2021. After the lecture she required security personnel to safely leave the campus. (Twitter/Tzipi Hotovely)
Israel’s Envoy to the UK Tzipi Hotovely Requires Security to Leave London Event Unhurt

Marcy Oster
11/10/2021

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely said she will not give in to bullying and violence after she had to be protected by security personnel and police from protesters as she left an event at the London School of Economics. Hotovely spoke for 90 minutes to an audience of about 200 students on Tuesday night. Activists outside the venue shouted “no more occupation,” “shame on you,” and “free, free Palestine,” and called Hotovely a war criminal. Security personnel evacuated her from the site, pushing her into a car and speeding away as protesters rushed toward her. “I’m thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners. I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society,” Hotovely said in a tweet on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Hotovely said that, despite requiring police protection, the ambassador did not feel threatened during her time at the university.  Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, is scheduled to speak at the school next week.

