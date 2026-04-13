Israel’s European Troubles Deepen as Old Allies Fracture

In this brisk and revealing report, Keren Setton traces how relations between Israel and key European powers have sunk to a new low, with France and Spain emerging as the sharpest points of friction. The latest flare-up came after Israeli media reported that Jerusalem blocked French participation in mediation talks with Lebanon, calling France an unfair broker, while an incident involving Israeli warning shots near a UN convoy carrying Spanish and Italian peacekeepers added more strain to an already battered relationship.

Setton shows that this rupture did not appear overnight. Experts interviewed in the article say the slide began with the current Israeli government’s confrontations with Europe over judicial reform, West Bank policy, and annexation rhetoric, then deepened dramatically after the October 2023 war between Israel and Hamas. Since then, European criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and later its actions linked to Iran and Lebanon, has turned from words into policy. France restricted Israeli aircraft and defense ties. Spain pushed harder than any other major European country against Israel inside EU institutions.

Dr. Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu of the Mitvim Institute argues that while Israel still brings enormous value to Europe in security, innovation, and defense, “The relations with the current Israeli government are clearly ruined.” Olga Deutsch of NGO Monitor offers a similarly bleak diagnosis, saying the relationship has been sour for years, though not evenly across the continent. That split matters. Central and Eastern European countries have often been more sympathetic or more restrained, while Western European states have led the criticism. Hungary under Viktor Orbán played a major role in shielding Israel from a more unified EU line, but Orbán’s election defeat now raises new uncertainty about whether that protection will continue.

The article also captures the paradox at the center of the story: Europe remains deeply important to Israel even while the relationship worsens. The EU is still Israel’s largest trade partner and the biggest market for its defense exports, and Brussels still wants a meaningful role in Gaza’s future, not just as a donor but as a political actor. Near the end, Setton makes clear that Israel is not dealing with a monolithic Europe, but with a divided one—one that can criticize loudly, act only partially, and still matter enormously. Read the full article for the deeper picture of how fast these fault lines are shifting.