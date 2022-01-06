Israel’s FM Lapid, US Secretary of State Blinken Discuss Iran, Mideast Region in Call

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke late on Wednesday night with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The two men “discussed a range of regional and global challenges, including the risks of further Russian aggression against Ukraine as well as the challenges posed by Iran. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” according to a statement issued by the US State Department. Lapid’s tweet about the meeting did not mention the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and referred to “the importance of putting pressure on Iran to stop its race to a nuclear weapon.” The conversation comes amid reports that nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers made “modest progress” this week. Earlier on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met in Amman with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss several bilateral issues and ways to enhance security and stability in the region, official Jordanian media reported. Israel’s Defense Ministry also announced the meeting after it concluded.