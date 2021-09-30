Israel’s FM Yair Lapid Arrives in Bahrain For First High-Level Meetings Since Abraham Accords

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain on Thursday, becoming the first high-level Israeli official to visit the country since Bahrain and Israel signed the Abraham Accords and normalized relations last year. Lapid was met on the tarmac by his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif al-Zayani, who he later met to discuss economic, security, diplomatic, and civil issues. Lapid also met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at his palace in Manama, believed to be his first meeting ever with an Israeli official. Lapid also will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama during his visit. Also on Thursday, the first commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel, from Gulf Air, landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.