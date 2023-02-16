Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Foreign Minister Is Country’s 1st High-Level Official To Visit Ukraine Since Russian Invasion
Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lays a wreath at a mass grave of 116 civilians slain by Russians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, on February 16, 2023. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Ukraine-Russia
Kyiv
Eli Cohen

Israel’s Foreign Minister Is Country’s 1st High-Level Official To Visit Ukraine Since Russian Invasion

The Media Line Staff
02/16/2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is expected to meet today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a one-day visit to the country under siege. Cohen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning, becoming the first high-level Israeli official to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its war on its neighbor nearly a year ago. During the day, he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and members of the Jewish community.

Cohen started his visit with a visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and to Babyn Yar, where Nazis and their Ukrainian collaborators murdered over 30,000 Jews by shooting them into a ravine in September 1941. He arrived in Ukraine via Poland from a one-day visit to Turkey.

Israel has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict, and reportedly also has provided some intelligence information. Cohen’s visit comes as Ukraine continues to press Israel for defensive weapons, including Iron Dome missile defense systems.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.