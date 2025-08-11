Israel’s Gaza City Push Risks Diplomatic Free Fall

Keren Setton’s latest for The Media Line reads like the moment before a diplomatic free fall. Nearly two years into its war against Hamas, Israel is on the brink of alienating some of its closest allies—this time over a plan to take Gaza City and push its residents south. For much of the world, that’s not just bad optics; it’s a red line.

Germany slapped on an arms embargo. Canada, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand voiced their own public rebukes. Several nations are moving to recognize a Palestinian state. Former ambassador Michael Harari warns that even the friendliest democracies can’t ignore public opinion forever—and right now, it’s souring fast.

The economic picture isn’t prettier. Foreign investment is drying up, credit ratings are sliding, and the European Commission is weighing whether to freeze Israel out of a major EU research program. On the street level, antisemitic incidents are rising, Israeli tourists are being turned away, and concerts by Israeli artists are being canceled.

Tel Aviv University’s Uriel Abulof says Israel hasn’t yet hit full pariah status, but the path is looking familiar. And with President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s civilians abroad gaining surprising traction inside Israel, the war’s political fallout is only growing.

As Setton notes, the next phase—especially a full Gaza City takeover—could define whether Israel still has a network of allies to lean on, or whether it ends up fighting this war almost entirely alone. The full piece is worth a read.