Israel’s Haredi Draft Move Adds Pressure on Netanyahu’s Coalition

The Israeli military began issuing additional call-up notices to ultra-Orthodox men on Sunday, aiming to bolster its forces during conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This move comes amid mounting tensions between Israel’s religious and secular communities.

The call-up follows a June Supreme Court ruling that barred the Defense Ministry from granting blanket military exemptions to Jewish seminary students, a practice dating back to Israel’s founding in 1948 when the ultra-Orthodox population was much smaller. Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that 7,000 ultra-Orthodox men will gradually receive notices, following an initial draft of 1,000 in July.

The ministry said it is working with community leaders to ensure draftees can maintain their religious lifestyles during service. However, resistance within the ultra-Orthodox community remains strong. Some rabbis have urged their followers to refuse the draft, according to Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan.

The issue is adding strain to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which includes two religious parties opposed to drafting yeshiva students. Ultra-Orthodox leaders argue that serving alongside secular Israelis, including women, threatens their religious identity.