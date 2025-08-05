Israel’s High Court Blocks Government’s Firing of Attorney General

Israel’s government voted unanimously on Monday to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, escalating a monthslong clash over the limits of executive power. Within an hour, the High Court of Justice froze the dismissal, barring the appointment of a replacement and ordering that her legal rulings remain binding until further notice.

Baharav-Miara, appointed in 2022, has repeatedly blocked government moves she deemed unlawful. She refused to attend the cabinet session, instead warning in a letter that firing her would “mortally harm” the rule of law and turn the post into a political tool.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin defended the dismissal, arguing, “You cannot force the government to remain with an oppositional attorney general on procedural, technical grounds.” Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi vowed to ignore the court’s freeze, saying her opinions would “no longer” matter to his ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not participate in the vote due to a conflict of interest arising from his criminal trial, but media reports said he accused Baharav-Miara of “selective” law enforcement and failing to act against threats to his life.

The firing process began in March, but after the government failed to meet the original procedural requirements, it replaced the independent appointment committee with a panel of cabinet ministers. Watchdog groups petitioned the High Court, calling the move illegal and an attack on democratic checks and balances.

Critics view the dismissal as part of the government’s broader judicial overhaul, which they say threatens the independence of Israel’s legal institutions. The court has scheduled hearings on the petitions by early September.