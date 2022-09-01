Israel’s High Court Rejects Appeal of Man Convicted of Killing 3 Members of Palestinian Family in Arson Attack

Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the man convicted of killing three members of a Palestinian family in a firebomb attack in the West Bank village of Duma in 2015. Riham and Saad Dawabsha and their 18-month-old son, Ali Saad, were killed in the attack. The District Court in Lod in May 2020 sentenced Amiram Ben Uliel to three life sentences plus 20 years. The High Court judges rejected the appeal’s claim that Ben Uliel was interrogated by the Shin Bit under torture, which would render his confessions illegal. The judges called the attack “shocking and deeply disturbing,” and said that “no words will reflect the magnitude of the horror.” A minor involved in the case was convicted of conspiracy to commit a racially motivated crime and membership in a terrorist organization was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and has since been released.