Israel’s High-Tech Sector Grows Through War, Layoffs and AI Disruption

Israel’s high-tech industry is doing something few expected: expanding through war, layoffs, political isolation, a stronger shekel and the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

In this data-rich report, The Media Line’s Keren Setton looks beyond the headlines about job cuts to explain why Israel’s most important growth engine continues to outperform expectations. Figures from the Israel Innovation Authority show that high-tech output rose 8.2% in 2025, capital raising increased 30%, and exits and technology exports reached record levels.

The momentum carried into 2026. Employment in technology positions climbed above 600,000 in the first quarter, a 7% increase that broke with three years of slowing job growth. The rise came despite a month of war, currency pressure, and widespread downsizing at Israeli companies and multinational corporations.

That apparent contradiction is central to the story. Companies may be firing workers whose skills no longer match their needs while recruiting people for research, development, product, and artificial intelligence roles. Rotem Meitiv-Klein, managing director of recruiting firm Experis Israel, says more than 40% of Israeli technology companies plan to hire during the coming year.

Dr. Sergei Sumkin of the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy argues that artificial intelligence is more likely to reshape jobs than eliminate them. Product positions that combine coding, marketing, and business expertise are growing, challenging predictions that automation would make such roles obsolete.

The sector still faces real pressure. Israel exports about 90% of its high-tech output, so the shekel’s appreciation against the US dollar reduces the value of overseas earnings and squeezes companies’ ability to pay wages. Academic and cultural boycotts, international criticism of Israel and the lingering effects of regional conflict add further uncertainty.

Yet investment remains strong. Israeli technology companies attracted $4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, helping offset the currency challenge and giving firms room to adapt.

Setton’s full article explains why layoffs do not tell the whole story—and why Israel’s combination of entrepreneurship, global demand, workforce flexibility and access to the US market continues to drive the industry forward.