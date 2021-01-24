This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s ‘Iron’ Interceptor Installed in Iran-Incensed Islamic Interior
Mideast Daily News
Iron Dome
Gulf States
Israel

Israel’s ‘Iron’ Interceptor Installed in Iran-Incensed Islamic Interior

Uri Cohen
01/24/2021

Israeli officials have authorized the deployment of Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile systems by the United States in Gulf countries, the daily Haartz revealed Sunday. While sources did not specify where exactly the ground-to-air batteries would be stationed, security officials insisted the agreement given to Washington to place Israeli weaponry in the Gulf was not part of the Abraham Accords. Last month, Jerusalem completed the delivery of a second Iron Dome system to Washington, part of a deal signed last year between the two allies. Israel is also slated to begin outsourcing some of the system’s assembly line to the US, making it easier to sell the interceptors to other countries worldwide. In recent years, Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations, concerned by Iran and its proxies’ buildup, have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the advanced system, developed by Israel in its efforts to protect border towns from rockets and missiles. Last week, just an hour before his successor’s inauguration, former President Donald Trump signed off on the massive arms deal with the United Arab Emirates announced in September, which includes up to 50 F-35 stealth multirole combat aircraft.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.