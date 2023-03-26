Israel’s Netanyahu Considers Replacing Gallant Over Call To Halt Judicial Reform Blitz

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly is considering firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after Gallant called on the government to stop pressing judicial reform legislation through the Knesset in order to hold negotiations with the opposition about the judicial overhaul. Meanwhile, Israeli media is reporting that Netanyahu is considering replacing Gallant with Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, a former Shin Bet chief who on Sunday pledged that he would vote for the reform legislation.

Gallant made his pitch to pause the legislation during a publicly televised address on Saturday night. His pitch came two days after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a nationally televised speech pledged to get more involved in the process and to “heal the rift” caused by the legislation. Gallant met with Netanyahu before the prime minister’s Thursday night speech and voiced concerns that objections by Israeli reservists and other security forces were hurting Israel’s international image and power of deterrence. However, Gallant abruptly canceled a planned statement the same evening in which he had been expected to call on Netanyahu to freeze the plan.

“The growing rift in our society is penetrating the IDF and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not lend my hand to this,” Gallant said on Saturday night in calling for a halt to the legislative process, and for the start of talks with the opposition. At least four members of the government backed Gallant’s call, while other lawmakers called for Gallant to be fired.

Gallant also called for an end to the mass demonstrations against the legislation, and for the end of refusals to serve by military reservists. Saturday night saw the largest number of demonstrators so far, with protest organizers claiming that over 630,000 people attended the rallies across the country, with over 200,000 at the main rally in Tel Aviv.