Israel’s New Ambassador to US, Mike Herzog, Takes Up Post in Washington

Israel’s new ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, arrived in the United States over the weekend and began his first day of work in Washington on Monday. Herzog, who is the baby brother of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and had a four-decade career in senior positions in the Israel Defense Forces, replaces former Likud lawmaker Gilad Erdan, who will remain in the United States as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, a position he also holds. As part of the government coalition agreement, Herzog will remain in the position after Yair Lapid takes over as prime minister from Naftali Bennett, who appointed Herzog. His first order of business this week is to host all of Israel’s consul generals based in the United States, who he will oversee during his tenure. Also on the agenda this week is hosting Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is in Washington to meet with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and to accompany her to the meeting. Herzog has participated in most rounds of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordanians and Syrians, and many rounds of talks hosted by the United States such as the Wye Plantation summit, Camp David summit, and Annapolis. He also has a relationship with US President Joe Biden and several senior members of his staff.