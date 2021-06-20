Israel’s New Cabinet Gets to Work

Israel’s one-week-old government convened its first full meeting on Sunday, passing a string of crucial resolutions and decisions deferred by the previous administration. One of the first acts by Naftali Bennett’s cabinet was to agree on the formation of a National Committee of Inquiry, tasked with investigating last month’s Mount Meron stampede in which 45 people were crushed to death. The new government also confirmed the appointments of 36 ambassadors and other diplomats, after many months of backlog, while additionally extending by one year the term of Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi. “The key to our success is mutual trust. When there are any misunderstandings, just pick up a phone and work it out, no dramas,” Bennett urged his ministers. Later on Sunday, the nation’s new security cabinet will meet for the first time, to discuss tensions with Gaza and the effects of the Iranian elections outcome on the ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna.