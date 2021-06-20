Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s New Cabinet Gets to Work
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, second from right, chairs the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem, on June 20, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
cabinet meeting
Israel
Mount Meron
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi
Naftali Bennett

Israel’s New Cabinet Gets to Work

Uri Cohen
06/20/2021

Israel’s one-week-old government convened its first full meeting on Sunday, passing a string of crucial resolutions and decisions deferred by the previous administration. One of the first acts by Naftali Bennett’s cabinet was to agree on the formation of a National Committee of Inquiry, tasked with investigating last month’s Mount Meron stampede in which 45 people were crushed to death. The new government also confirmed the appointments of 36 ambassadors and other diplomats, after many months of backlog, while additionally extending by one year the term of Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi. “The key to our success is mutual trust. When there are any misunderstandings, just pick up a phone and work it out, no dramas,” Bennett urged his ministers. Later on Sunday, the nation’s new security cabinet will meet for the first time, to discuss tensions with Gaza and the effects of the Iranian elections outcome on the ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.