Israel’s New Military Chief Promises To ‘Keep IDF United, Factual, Moral and Professional’

Israel swore in a new chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces in an official handover ceremony in Jerusalem. Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, 54, became the IDF’s 23rd chief of staff on Monday morning at the Prime Minister’s Office. He replaces Aviv Kochavi, who completed his four-year term, as well as 40 years of service in the IDF. Halevi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as part of the ceremony. Also on Monday morning, Halevi and Kochavi visited the memorial hall for fallen Israeli soldiers on Mount Herzl and Halevi visited the Western Wall. He is scheduled to end the day at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, which will mark the official start of his term. “We will prepare the IDF for war in far and near arenas, we will expand the quality recruitment for the IDF from all strata of the population – which is the source of our strength. We will strengthen the reserve army and keep the IDF united, factual, moral and professional, free from any consideration other than security,” Halevi said at the ceremony in Jerusalem. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a former commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, said during the Jerusalem ceremony: “I will make sure that external pressures – political, legal and other – stop with me and do not reach the gates of the IDF.” The statement is believed to be directed at new government ministers who have threatened to interfere with the operations of the military.