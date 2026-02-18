Israel’s Next War: A Mental Health Surge That Won’t End With the Fighting

In a deeply reported look at Israel’s post-October 7 reality, Maayan Hoffman shows how the country’s battlefield may be shifting from the border to the therapist’s waiting room. More than two years after the massacre and the months of war that followed, experts say the national trauma is widening, not fading—and the systems built to treat it are running hot.

At the ICAR (Israel’s Collective Action for Resilience) Collective’s annual summit in Tel Aviv, Prof. Eyal Fruchter laid out a grim scoreboard: more than 2,000 people killed in the fighting, over 165,000 displaced, and more than 30,000 claims filed with the National Insurance Institute for support—24,000 tied to psychological conditions. Across multiple surveys, roughly 20% of respondents reported emotional distress that still disrupts daily life, while 19%–25% reported depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, or some mix of the three.

The public mental health system is absorbing the shock. The Health Ministry reports 435,000 people have sought treatment, and Fruchter said 3.5 million treatment sessions have already taken place—more than a 40% increase over 2022. That spike comes with a choke point: he put the average wait from intake to treatment at 6.5 months. Many people never even get in the door; Fruchter said 38% of those who need care have not sought it, often because of the delays.

The pressure is especially intense in the defense establishment. Alongside 13,000 already recognized as disabled since the war began, another 9,000 cases are pending, and projections point to as many as 100,000 recognized disabled veterans by the end of 2027—about half for mental health conditions. The ripple effects reach families and children, and experts warned about addiction, rising opioid use, and stress-related physical illness.

Hoffman’s report lands on a blunt takeaway: healing has begun, but the hardest, longest chapter may still lie ahead—worth reading in full for the data, the voices, and the looming timeline.