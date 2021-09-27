Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s PM Meets Senior Ministers From UAE, Bahrain on UNGA Sidelines
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center, meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, left, and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2021. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
United Nations General Assembly

Israel’s PM Meets Senior Ministers From UAE, Bahrain on UNGA Sidelines

Marcy Oster
09/27/2021

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told senior ministers from the first two countries to sign the Abraham Accords that the king of Jordan and president of Egypt in recent meetings both told him that they are “delighted with the relationship between our countries.” Bennett met in New York on Sunday evening with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar. The meeting comes near the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the three countries and on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. It is Bennett’s first meeting with senior ministers from countries that signed on to the Abraham Accords. Bennett also said: “We are stable and we believe in this relationship, and we want to expand it as much as possible.” Marar said he expects trade between the UAE and Israel to reach almost $1 billion this year.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.