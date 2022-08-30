The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Calls To Reclaim Zionism in Visit to Switzerland
Isaac Herzog recreates the famous photograph of Theodor Herzl that was taken on the balcony of Basel’s Hotel Trois Rois, looking out at the Rhine River in 1897, on August 29, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Isaac Herzog
Zionist
Basel
Switzerland

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Calls To Reclaim Zionism in Visit to Switzerland

The Media Line Staff
08/30/2022

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog told a gathering in Basel, Switzerland to mark the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress that Zionists – who believe that Jews have the right to self-determination in their own land – must “reclaim Zionism, and to do so with pride and most importantly with responsibility: pride in our mighty achievements, which have brought us thus far, and responsibility for our Jewish identity as individuals and as a people, connected to our homeland, to the sovereignty and prosperity of the State of Israel, and to tikkun olam — healing our world.” Herzog spoke in Hebrew at the event, which was mostly conducted in English and attended by over 1,300 people from Israel and Jewish leaders from around the world. Earlier on Monday, Herzog recreated a famous photograph of Theodor Herzl, who convened the First Zionist Congress, that was taken on the balcony of Basel’s Hotel Trois Rois, looking out at the Rhine River. The Israeli president’s father, Chaim Herzog, who served as Israel’s sixth president, was photographed in the same pose during a state visit to Switzerland in 1987. Herzog also met on Monday at Lohn Manor with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, where he thanked Cassis for Switzerland’s friendship with Israel and called on “all governments, and of course the Swiss government, to oppose the Iranian nuclear program, in no uncertain terms. Iran has sworn itself to Israel’s destruction and is working tirelessly to destabilize our region and the entire world.”

