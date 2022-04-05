Israel’s President Pardons Jailed Ukrainian Man So He Can Fight at Home Against Russia

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog reportedly has pardoned a Ukrainian man jailed in Israel so that he can fly home to defend his country against the Russian invasion. He is expected to board a flight back to Ukraine sometime this week, Israel’s Kan pubic broadcaster reported on Monday evening. The man, who was not named, has been in an Israeli jail for seven years; he was arrested after several kilograms of cocaine were found in his suitcase when he arrived as a tourist in 2017. His pardon comes a year before the end of his sentence. “We congratulate and thank the president for responding to this Ukrainian citizen’s unusual request to return to his burning homeland and join the fighting there and help as much as possible in the face of the atrocities in Ukraine,” the man’s attorney said.