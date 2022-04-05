The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s President Pardons Jailed Ukrainian Man So He Can Fight at Home Against Russia
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
pardon
Ukraine
Russo-Ukrainian War
Isaac Herzog

Israel’s President Pardons Jailed Ukrainian Man So He Can Fight at Home Against Russia

The Media Line Staff
04/05/2022

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog reportedly has pardoned a Ukrainian man jailed in Israel so that he can fly home to defend his country against the Russian invasion. He is expected to board a flight back to Ukraine sometime this week, Israel’s Kan pubic broadcaster reported on Monday evening. The man, who was not named, has been in an Israeli jail for seven years; he was arrested after several kilograms of cocaine were found in his suitcase when he arrived as a tourist in 2017. His pardon comes a year before the end of his sentence. “We congratulate and thank the president for responding to this Ukrainian citizen’s unusual request to return to his burning homeland and join the fighting there and help as much as possible in the face of the atrocities in Ukraine,” the man’s attorney said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.