Israel’s Rate of Infection Continues to Soar; Lockdown Imminent

Experts say the record number of new coronavirus cases day after day is sending Israel into a national lockdown. The past 24 hours produced another 1,500+ COVID-19 patients and saw the deaths of four more coronavirus sufferers. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed the obvious when he said the government would watch for three to four days to see whether the latest regulations have any effect. If the numbers are not significantly improved, a full lockdown appears to be inevitable. Politics continues to play a role in the virus-related decision-making process. On Tuesday, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz quashed new regulations being suggested by the National Security Council, saying it was too soon to know whether the previous set of regulations had had any impact on stemming the disease.