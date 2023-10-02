The Media Line Stands Out

Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Faces Backlash for Comments on Secular Jews
(R-L) Rabbi Moshe Shapiro, Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, then-President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Jan. 4, 2016. (Israeli President's Spokesperson Unit/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Sephardi Chief Rabbi
Yitzhak Yosef
secular Jews
Yair Lapid
Avigdor Liberman

Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Faces Backlash for Comments on Secular Jews

Steven Ganot
10/02/2023

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef has ignited controversy with his recent comments about secular Jews, suggesting they suffer from “impaired” mental faculties due to eating unkosher food. His remarks were aired by Israel’s Channel 13 on Sunday.

“I observe everything happening within the secular community. They are in a state of jeopardy,” Yosef said, adding that secular Jews “do not find satisfaction in life; everything is driven by the desires of this world.”

Yosef continued, “They are poor souls. … They are jealous of us. They see the Haredi [ultra-Orthodox] sector, with its holidays and children, it is all jealousy.” He also urged religious organizations to promote the Haredi lifestyle among secular Israelis.

The comments drew immediate condemnation from the opposition. Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, criticized Yosef for misrepresenting his role. “He is not the chief rabbi of Israel but rather the rabbi of a vocal minority,” Lapid said. Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party, also weighed in, pointing out that the secular public funds Yosef’s salary. Yulia Malinovsky, a party member, quipped, “Based on Chief Rabbi Yosef’s statements, even consuming kosher food alone doesn’t ensure profound wisdom.”

These remarks have rekindled ongoing debates about the role of religion in Israeli society, where the ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of the population.

