Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Shutdown Eased Despite Continued Virus Spread
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
lockdown
easing restrictions

Israel’s Shutdown Eased Despite Continued Virus Spread

Uri Cohen
02/07/2021

Israelis on Sunday were beside themselves with joy, after being allowed to leave their homes for a distance of over a thousand meters for the first time in several long weeks. The first baby steps in rolling back the government-imposed nationwide lockdown kicked in Sunday, as citizens also were permitted to go to work in certain businesses, visit other people’s houses and, starting Tuesday, send their children to schools in a handful of towns, though only some grades. On Friday, after an unprecedentedly rowdy Cabinet meeting, which included harsh accusations and personal attacks by Israel’s prime minister and his alternate, the government agreed to ease some of the measures enforced over two months ago, aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have warned that despite the seemingly endless closure, and despite the massive vaccination effort – recently inoculating nearly a quarter of the nation, serious cases, daily deaths and new infections have not substantially subsided.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.