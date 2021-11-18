Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel’s Supreme Court Delays Return to Italy of Boy Whose Parents Died in Cable Car Crash
Shmuel Peleg, left, the maternal grandfather of Italian cable car crash survivor Eitan Biran, 6, arrives at Tel Aviv family court for a hearing on the alleged kidnapping of his grandson on October 8, 2021. (Amir Levy/Getty Image)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli Supreme Court
Eitan Biran
kidnapped

Israel’s Supreme Court Delays Return to Italy of Boy Whose Parents Died in Cable Car Crash

Marcy Oster
11/18/2021

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that a 6-year-old boy whose parents died in a cable car crash in Italy in May remain with his maternal grandparents in Israel pending the court’s decision on whether he should be returned to his paternal aunt in Pavia, Italy as ordered by an Israeli family court. Eitan and his parents were living in Pavia at the time of the accident, that also killed his brother and great grandparents. In late September, the boy’s maternal grandfather Shmulik Peleg spirited Eitan out of Italy and brought him to Israel illegally on a private jet. An Italian court had ordered that Eitan’s aunt remain his guardian after he was released from the hospital following the accident. Italy issued an international warrant for Peleg’s arrest on kidnapping charges last week.

