Israel’s Surf Therapy Boom Turns Trauma Into Training

Maayan Hoffman reports that, for thousands of Israelis living with the aftershocks of October 7, the quickest way back to breathing isn’t another screen or sermon—it’s saltwater, a board, and the discipline of getting back up after the wave knocks you flat.

Her story follows Achi Aharon and Dalit Ram Aharon, survivors of the Hamas massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz, now displaced from home and rebuilding routine through HaGal Sheli’s “Tools From the Waves,” an emergency surf-therapy program launched for those affected by the Swords of Iron War. “It is something I do for me,” Aharon told The Media Line. “I disconnect from time, from the messages, the news. Surfing has become very important to me.” Over time, he said, the sea’s lessons migrate into daily life: “I think we subconsciously translate the lessons of the sea into our lives without even noticing it.”

Ram Aharon describes surfing as training for reality: “When you start to surf, every time it is different… You fall a lot, and you have to get up. Sometimes you need to fight the waves. But when you succeed, it’s like wow. It gives you so much power.” After a session, she said, “You know that you are alive.”

Founded in 2012 by CEO Yaron Waksman and pedagogical director Omer Tulchinsky, HaGal Sheli has expanded from youth-at-risk work into structured trauma recovery, pairing groups with clinical psychologists and a method Waksman summarizes as “head, body, head.” The organization says nearly 5,000 people have joined trauma-focused programs since October 7, across 380+ groups, serving Jewish and Arab communities, survivors, security forces, and bereaved families. “Trust is something that once it is violated, it is really hard to recover,” Waksman said. “When you create experiences going out to the sea… It’s very effective.”

Early research from Ben-Gurion University’s Dr. Maya Leventer-Roberts reported reductions in post-traumatic stress symptoms, including fewer nightmares and less avoidance behavior. The program now operates at 12 sites, including Zikim Beach—reopened and rebuilt under fire—where Waksman projects 1,500 participants a year.

Read the full piece for Hoffman’s on-the-ground reporting and the voices that explain why, in a country running low on calm, the ocean is becoming a clinic.